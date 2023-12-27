Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after buying an additional 1,476,395 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,463,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,467,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

TXT stock opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

