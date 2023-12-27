TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

NYSE FTI opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

