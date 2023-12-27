TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.