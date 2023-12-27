TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SNX stock opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.
SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.
In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
