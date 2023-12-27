Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,037 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,349,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

