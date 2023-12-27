Summit Global Investments Invests $235,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $111,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

