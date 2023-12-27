Summit Global Investments Has $263,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.