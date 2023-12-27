Summit Global Investments Has $221,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.