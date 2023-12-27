Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.98.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

