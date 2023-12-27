Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 67,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 12,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.05.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 90.13% and a negative return on equity of 158.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.
