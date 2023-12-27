Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 67,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 12,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 90.13% and a negative return on equity of 158.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

