Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.39% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance
Shares of BATS DJAN opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.