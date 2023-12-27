Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12,702.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHI opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.