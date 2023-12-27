Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,045 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $94,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

