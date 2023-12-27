Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,486 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

