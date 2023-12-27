Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 224 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.