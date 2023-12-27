Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 183 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

