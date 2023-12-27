Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $256.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $815.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

