Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 12,244 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USEP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 592.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:USEP opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

