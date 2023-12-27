Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.19. The company has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

