Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.62% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDEC. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,858,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

DDEC stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.