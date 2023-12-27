Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

About Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.