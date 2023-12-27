Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 126,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 31,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVLU opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

