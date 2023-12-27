Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 9,670 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.