Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.04. The company has a market cap of $170.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.