Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average is $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

