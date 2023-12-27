Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.48% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

