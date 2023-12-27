Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHI. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHI opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

