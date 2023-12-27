Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

