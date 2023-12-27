Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $677,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of GAPR stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

