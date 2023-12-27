Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,786 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

