Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.31% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA APRW opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.28.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

