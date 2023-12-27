Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,226,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.