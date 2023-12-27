Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.68% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,557,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:VFQY opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

