Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

