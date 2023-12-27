Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

BATS:BAPR opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

