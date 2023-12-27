Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,058 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.75% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,914,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 847,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 617,918 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 145,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.