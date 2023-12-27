Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000.

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

