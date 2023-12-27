Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 168.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 588,242 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 682.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 460,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 401,370 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,369,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after buying an additional 316,390 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

