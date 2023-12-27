Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period.

FIW opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

