Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 73,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 8,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.