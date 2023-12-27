Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Inspire International ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWJD. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire International ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Inspire International ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire International ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire International ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Inspire International ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,360,000.

Inspire International ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. Inspire International ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

