Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

