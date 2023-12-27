Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

