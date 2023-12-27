Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 7,770 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

IVLU opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

