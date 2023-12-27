Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 3,270 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

