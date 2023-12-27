Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 3,243 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

