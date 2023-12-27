Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 253.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.48% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DJUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 461.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DJUL opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

