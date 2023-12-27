Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stake in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.65% of Inspire International ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire International ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire International ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,360,000.

Get Inspire International ETF alerts:

Inspire International ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA WWJD opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Inspire International ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.