Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.18% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $2,234,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

