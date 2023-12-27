Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $283.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.