Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 3,243 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

